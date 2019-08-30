CNE blanks Blanchester girls 8-0

OWENSVILLE – Clermont Northeastern scored off the opening kickoff Thursday en route to an 8-0 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division girls soccer action at CNE.

The Ladycats trailed 3-0 at halftime but the Lady Rockets poured on five more goals in the second half for the win.

BHS coach Kurt Ballinger said Destiny Blankenbeckler played with high intensity in the midfield and was a contested ball winner along with Lana Roy and Kyra Renick.

Olivia Potts had a couple scoring chances for Blanchester, who goes to 1-3 on the season. Alyssa Griffith made 10 saves in goal.