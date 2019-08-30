Rockets blast Wildcats with late flurry 5-1

OWENSVILLE – A second half offensive flurry lifted Clermont Northeastern to a 5-1 win over Blanchester Thursday in SBAAC National Division boys soccer action.

“The final score is not indicative of the game,” BHS coach Andrew Freeman said. “This was a hard-fought game. We played well enough to win for about 60 minutes but faltered down the stretch.”

The Rockets led 1-0 before Cameron Gibson took an assist from Reagan Burch and tied the game going into the intermission.

Clermont Northeastern scored early in the second half then tallied a couple of late goals to make the margin four.

“I know some frustration set in late, but I believe that if we continue to work we are going to start capitalizing on our opportunities and have success. We surrendered a couple of goals late that made the score seem much less competitive than the game actually was.”