McGuiness kick-starts Massie’s 5-1 win

WILLIAMSBURG – A goal in the first 20 seconds of the match propelled Clinton-Massie to a 5-1 win Thursday over Williamsburg in non-league boys soccer action.

“The hard work that they put in for the past three years … it is really starting to pay off,” CM coach Julio Madrigal said.

Trevor McGuiness kick started the Massie offense by scoring within 20 seconds of the opening whistle.

From there, Rafael Marin, Logan Meyers, and McGuiness again scored goals for the hard-charging Falcons.

“We would like to recognize all of the underclassmen for their hard work this evening and for maintaining the score for the majority of the game,” the CM coach said.