Week 1: 2019 comes in like a Lamb

ADAMS TOWNSHIP —Brendan Lamb scored six touchdowns Friday as Clinton-Massie’s high-powered offense was in full gear in a 59-0 win over East Clinton at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons reached paydirt in each of the three possessions of the first quarter, jumping out to a 21-0 lead. They duplicated that effort in the second quarter with another 21-point effort taking a commanding 42-0 lead at the intermission.

While the offense was grinding out yardage on the ground, the Falcon defense was certainly doing its job, holding the Astros to just 13 yards offense during the first half on 22 plays. EC collected just two first downs. By intermission, Massie racked up 334 yards in total offense, on just 25 plays.

Due to the point differential exceeding 30 in the second half was played with a running clock, except for timeouts.

The Falcons tacked on 10 points in the third quarter, including a 51-yard run by Lamb for his sixth TD of the contest. Junior placekicker Trevor McGuinness booted a 27 yard field goal with just nine seconds remaining in the period. McGuinness also connected on all eight of his PAT kicks on the night.

Sophomore running back Garrett Newkirk accounted for the Falcons’ final touchdown on the night, a six-yard run with just over 2:30 remaining in regulation.

Following the contest, Falcon head coach Dan McSurley mentioned his squad had to make some personnel adjustments, due to an injury sustained by Garrett Trampler in the early minutes of the contest.

“We had to overcome some adversity, when Garrett sprained his ankle early in the contest,” McSurley said. “We had other kids step up for us and we had to make some key adjustments. I thought we played well tonight in all phases —especially the special teams. And the defense was really good. I think they (East Clinton) made it to midfield just once. We had three running backs rush for over 100 yards each (Lamb, Carson Vanhoose and Robby Frederick), and that was good to see.”

McSurley, while happy with the opening game victory, was quick to remind his team next Friday night will be a big challenge, when they travel to Findlay’s Donnell Stadium, to face a perennial state-playoff caliber team in Avon Lake, from the Cleveland-area.

“This one is gonna be a big one for us; a marque game at a neutral site in a beautiful stadium,” said McSurley. “How well we play in this match-up could be a big factor in how well the rest of the season goes for us. It won’t be easy and we’re gonna have to work out butts off to get ready for them.”

SUMMARY

Aug 30 2019

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 59 East Clinton 0

EC^0^0^0^0^0

CM^21^21^10^7^59

First quarter

CM: Lamb 13 yard run, McGuinness PAT, 10:58

CM: Lamb 34 yard run, McGuinness PAT, 7:18

CM: Vanhoose 58 yard run, McGuinness PAT, 5:38

Second quarter

CM: Lamb 19 yard run, McGuinness PAT, 9:16

CM: Lamb 5 yard run, McGuinness PAT, 8:15

CM: Lamb 11 yard run, McGuinness PAT, 5:03

Third quarter

CM: Lamb 51 yard run, McGuinness PAT 7:12

CM: McGuinness 27 yard field goal, 0:09

Fourth quarter

CM: Newkirk 6 yard run, McGuinness PAT, 2:37

