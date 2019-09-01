Henson tops Ohio Classic field at Liberty Park

HILLSBORO – Aidan Henson led the field in the Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza boys race here Saturday at Liberty Park.

Henson finished the 3.1-mile layout in 17:13.

Nick Musselman was Blanchester’s top runner.

East Clinton was fifth in the team standings.

Dylan Arnold of EC and Drew Wyss of BMS were the top runners for their school in the middle school boys race.

SUMMARY

Aug 31, 2019

@Liberty Park

Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza

Varsity Boys Results

Team

Fairfield 44 Miami Trace 61 Western Brown 91 Adena 102 East Clinton 108 McClain 132 Hillsboro 163 Peebles 186

Individuals

1, Aidan Henson (EC) 17:13

9, Lasse Hoffman (EC) 18:44

26, Justin Arnold (EC) 20:51

30, Nick Musselman (BL) 21:48

31, Zach Vest (EC) 21:51

39, Joey Haines (BL) 22:20

44, Michael Horn (EC) 22:43

46, Matthew O’Neill (BL) 23:06

49, Van Frye (EC) 23:18

52, Jacob Howard (EC) 23:46

53, Richard Wood (EC) 23:53

61, Josh Cline (EC) 24:53

63, Jon Cline (EC) 25:31

Junior High School Boys Results

Team

Fairfield 35 Miami Trace 62 Western Brown 71 East Clinton 81 Hillsboro 82

Individuals

1, Ryan Richendollar (A) 13:00

6, Dylan Arnold (EC) 13:49

11, Drew Wyss (BL) 14:31

14, Hayden Beiting (EC) 14:49

29, Nikolas Gates (EC) 17:24

30, Jacob George (EC) 17:31

34, Aiden Walker (EC) 18:31