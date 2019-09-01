WC men’s soccer opens season with 10-0 win

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team opened its 2019 season by scoring 10 goals in a 10-0 shutout of Cincinnati State University Saturday evening at Townsend Field.

The Fightin’ Quakers did have to wait a bit to find the back of the net, the 14th minute to be exact. Wilmington earned a corner kick from the near side and Zach Burgmeier served up a beautiful cross that found the head of Nati Wallis at the back post for the season’s first goal. Just over six minutes later, Burgmeier entered the scoring column himself off a pass from Grant Murray.

Wilmington held the 2-0 lead until the 28th minute when Ian Monfenter broke free down the end line. The junior sent a low pass through the traffic to Casey Miller, who fired a low shot to the short side for the game’s third goal. Less than a minute later, Bruce Anthony sent a through ball up the middle that found the feet of Murray, who made the goalkeeper miss and scored his first collegiate goal.

Elorm Dogbey scored unassisted at the 36:13 mark to score the fifth Quaker goal, and Mads Novelsrod found Mitch Solle who buried the final goal of the first half in the upper corner in the final seconds of the first half.

Dogbey added his second of the game off a pass from Kevon Warren 14 seconds into the second half to make it 7-0. Novelsrod, Phillip Wynn and Kevin Kamara rounded out the scoring.

Wilmington outshot an undermanned Cincinnati State team 37-2 and enjoyed the majority of possession. Goalkeeper Felix Maurer earned the win while playing the first half. Bradyn Riffle and Kyle Czerpak preserved the shutout by splitting the goalkeeping duties in the second half.

Wilmington (1-0-0) travels to Mount St. Joseph University Tuesday.