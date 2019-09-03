Massie stays unbeaten with 5-0 win over East Clinton

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A dominant performance on all courts was evident as Clinton-Massie defeated East Clinton 5-0 Tuesday in a non-league match on the CM courts.

Clinton-Massie, 7-0 on the year, is ranked 10th in the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association poll.

“Our programs are at different places developmentally right now,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “Nina (Lazic) & Rae (Schulz) had the chance to work on some skills during match play that they are still adding to their game. Developing those skills and judgment about timing will be critical in future matches.”

Massie’s second doubles team of Paige Wood and Kenzie Stinchcomb finished their match in 35 minutes, Deatherage said.

The coach said her squad “is approaching midseason form and fortunate to have many options on the courts. When a roster includes six seniors, it’s so important to get quality starts for the underclassmen for program continuity. Elizabeth Mason, Vanessa Asher, and Kenzie Stinchcomb have been great sports about rotating through the roster to gain experience and contribute to team success.“

SUMMARY

Sept 3 2019

@Clinton-Massie HS

Clinton-Massie 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

1: Nina Lazic defeated Carlie Ellis 6-0, 6-0

2: Raelee Schulz defeated Sarah Ross 6-0, 6-0

3: Elizabeth Schulz defeated Justiny Hughes 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan defeated Melina Noble, Alexa Garen 6-0, 6-1

2: Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb defeated Mercedees Hughes, Holly Bernard 6-0, 6-0