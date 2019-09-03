Woods, CM girls running away from SBAAC field

BATAVIA — With 18 holes to play in the SBAAC girls golf season, Clinton-Massie and Gabby Woods are running away with their respective bids for 2019 championships.

At Deer Track Golf Course on Tuesday, Woods had a 33 and the Lady Falcons won by 23 shots in the final nine-hole outing of the season.

“Gabby continues to just play phenomenal,” CM girls coach Tim McGraw said. “Course played tough but I was really happy with the way Luci (Payne) played. It was big for us to come down here and be able to increase our lead headed to the final.”

Clinton-Massie has a 912 total while second place Clermont Northeastern is at 957. Wilmington is fourth with 1,032.

Individually, Woods has a 33-stroke lead over next in line Lilly Middleton 167 to 200.

The 2019 18-hole SBAAC Championship girls golf tournament is Sept. 10 at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton was the runnerup on the day with a 40.

Ashlin Benne of Blanchester had a 48. Marci Ellis was East Clinton’s top golfer with a 69.

SUMMARY

Sept 3 2019

SBAAC Girls Golf

@Deer Track Golf Course

Team Scores

Clinton-Massie (198) Gabby Woods 33 Taylor Anderson 58 Abby Schneider 67 Pearl Spurlock 55 Mackynzi Vonderhaar 64 Luci Payne 52

Clermont Northeastern (223) Taylor Shumard 52 Gracie Minton 71 Tia Tuneburg 75 Sadie Hoeppner 55 Hailey Stegemann 45 Genna Beebee 71

Goshen (253) Madi Arnett 45 Brecken Wells 59 Julia Matthewson 79 Kyle 70 KA 81

New Richmond (222) Tatem Linder 57 Jetta McCarty 67 Mackenzie Gammon 66 Meadow Holcomb 60 Emily Fischer 52 Katie Gardner 53

Western Brown (288) Kayleigh McCarty 56 Allyssa Spears 71 Megan Richman 80 Extra 81

Wilmington (221) Lilly Middleton 40 Chloe Deck 76 Madison Gilbert 62 Maddie Steinmetz 54 Riley Flint 69 Carsyn Custis 65

East Clinton (308) Gretchen Boggs 79 Kami Helsel 79 Marci Ellis 69 Extra 81

Blanchester (267) Ashlin Benne 48 Regan Grogg 67 Zoey Hupp 74 Danielle Bolser 78