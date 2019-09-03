Blan tennis nets 5-0 win over Goshen

BLANCHESTER — Three players earned their first varsity wins Tuesday as Blanchester defeated Goshen 5-0 in non-league tennis action on the BHS courts.

Grace Irwin won her first varsity match at third singles while Mia Torres and Carolyn Bockhorst picked up their first varsity wins at second doubles.

“They joined us in the second week of practice and they’ve been working hard,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “They’re a big part of a very bright future for our program.”

Blanchester is now 4-3 while Goshen falls to 0-6.

SUMMARY

Sept. 3, 2019

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5, Goshen 0

Singles

1: Kayla Allen d. Kaleigh Matthewson 6-2, 6-2

2: Annie Trovillo d. Adalyn Middick 6-2, 6-1

3: Grace Irwin d. Karley Cooper 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

1: Maddy Coyle, Taylor Bradley d. Heidy Parafox, Bianca Parafox 6-2, 6-0

2: Mia Torres, Carolyn Bockhorst d. Maggie Hammond, Faith Pitts 5-7, 7-6(8) [10-4]