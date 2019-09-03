Blan wins wild 3rd set, tops Felicity 3-0

BLANCHESTER – Blanchester won a wild third set and defeated Felicity 25-15, 25-16, 27-25 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division volleyball action at the BHS gym.

Ally Davis hit the ball well, coach Jenna Weisflock said. She finished with five kills, four points and eight perfect passes.

Holly Scott had 14 points, 10 assists, a kill and two perfect passes. Caili Baumann finished with nine points, nine kills, three blocks and three perfect passes. Madison Creager recorded had eight points, two digs and a perfect pass.

Ainsley Whitaker totaled three points and two kills. Hailey Mulvihill had 12 points, three kills and a block. Summer Schutte had 13 points, five assists, a kill and nine perfect passes. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had four perfect passes and Taylor Combs chipped in with two good passes.