No. 6 Fairmont edges No. 7 Wilmington 3-2

WILMINGTON – In a battle of two of the best Division I tennis teams in the Dayton area, Fairmont edged Wilmington 3-2 Tuesday on the WHS courts.

“Last week’s Miami Valley coaches poll had us in the Division I Dayton-area top 10 for the first time ever (7th), just behind Fairmont (6th),” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “We knew this was going to be a showdown. This was about as close a high school tennis match as I can remember.”

Cooper said the first doubles match where Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham were defeated 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6 typified the kind of match this was as two powerhouses took the court.

“That court was even all night and it was the last court to finish,” he said. “Jenna and Emilee just refused to give up. They were neck and neck the entire match.”

Claire Burns rallied from a first-set loss to post a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win at first singles. Allie Kees was a 6-0, 6-3 winner at second singles.

“This was such a hard-fought match on all courts that it was very difficult emotionally to lose,” the WHS coach said. “It was a tough loss, but in no way should we feel anything but pride in our performance. This match brought out some of our best tennis. We’ve played against all six of the teams ahead of us in the Dayton top 10, including Springboro and Miamisburg at our invitational.”

SUMMARY

Sept 3, 2019

@Wilmington High School

Fairmont 3 Wilmington 2

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Dasha Dotsenko 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

2: Allie Kees def Emma Fugate 6-0, 6-3

3: Josie Nicholas was def by Madeline Taphorn 7-5, 2-6, 2-6

Doubles

1: Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham were def by Isabel Greene 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6

2: Gracie Conger, Annie Osborn were def by Kenzie Seabrook, Savannah Gross 3-6, 2-6