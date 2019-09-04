Blanchester boys let one slip away

BLANCHESTER – Eastern Brown defeated Blanchester 4-2 Tuesday in a non-league soccer match at Barbour Memorial Field.

Reagan Burch had a goal and an assist. Carter Stevens had the other goal with Cameron Skidmore getting an assist.

Blanchester is 1-3-1 on the year.

“Unfortunately, this one got away from us,” BHS coach Andrew Freeman said. “We had a pretty firm grasp on the game but some defensive breakdowns along with a penalty kick allowed Eastern Brown to climb back into the game.

“We had chance and I commend most of our guys for continuing to fight for the duration of the game.”

Gavin Colebank made several impressive saves, Freeman said, and finished with 13 saves on the night. Taylor Cochran played well in the midfield, the coach added.

“Going forward we are going to have to play differently with the lead and that’s on me,” said Freeman. “I know our guys will show up ready to go, focused and excited to prepare for a solid Bethel-Tate team on Thursday.”