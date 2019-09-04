Blan 7th grade upends Massie 26-6; 8th grade falls 38-24

The Blanchestesr seventh grade football team defeated Clinton-Massie Wednesday 26-6.

“Once again we got off to a slow start but settled down into a good rhythm and played our style of football,” Blanchester coach Dan Peters said.

Dameon Williams had 95 yards rushing and a touchdown. Michael Mulvihill had two scores on the ground.

James Deemer had a 65-yard touchdown catch.

On defense, Blanchester allowed a touchdown on the opening drive, Peters said, then held Clinton-Massie scoreless the remainder of the game.

“These kids played tough,” Peters said. “I love watching them play and they are really well-disciplined.”

In the eighth grade game, Blanchester ran for more than 300 yards but were defeated 38-24.

Bryce Sipple had 247 yards on the ground, a touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions. “This is the type of kid who can carry his team when needed,” said Peters. “He’s strong and durable.”

Chase Barnes had 115 yards and two TDs on nine carries. He also scored a two-point conversion.