Clinton-Massie cross country runs at Lebanon Invitational

LEBANON — The Clinton-Massie cross country teams competed Thursday in the Lebanon Invitational.
Emma Muterspaw was 48th in the girls race in 22:42. Bryce Hensley was the first Falcon in the boys race in 20:04.
Jacob Ryan was sixth out of 181 in the middle school boys race in 11:59. Dakota Cartner was the only CM girl to run in the middle school girls race.
SUMMARY
Sept 5 2019
Lebanon Invitational cross country meet
Girls Results (129 runners)
Emma Muterspaw, 48th, 22:42
Lilly Lentine, 88th, 24:36
Boys Results (193 runners)
Bryce Hensley, 136th, 20:04
Luke Lentine, 168th, 22:03
Seth Goodall, 171st, 22:30
Aidan Wallace, 175th, 22:51
Alex Shelton, 184th, 24:48
Travis Smith, 187th, 25:48
Middle School Boys results (181 runners)
Jacob Ryan, 6th, 11:59
Gatlin Newkirk, 27th, 13:09
Carson McDowell, 118th, 15:42
Middle School Girls results (146 runners)
Dakota Cartner, 102nd, 17:49