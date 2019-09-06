Clinton-Massie cross country runs at Lebanon Invitational

LEBANON — The Clinton-Massie cross country teams competed Thursday in the Lebanon Invitational.

Emma Muterspaw was 48th in the girls race in 22:42. Bryce Hensley was the first Falcon in the boys race in 20:04.

Jacob Ryan was sixth out of 181 in the middle school boys race in 11:59. Dakota Cartner was the only CM girl to run in the middle school girls race.

SUMMARY

Sept 5 2019

Lebanon Invitational cross country meet

Girls Results (129 runners)

Emma Muterspaw, 48th, 22:42

Lilly Lentine, 88th, 24:36

Boys Results (193 runners)

Bryce Hensley, 136th, 20:04

Luke Lentine, 168th, 22:03

Seth Goodall, 171st, 22:30

Aidan Wallace, 175th, 22:51

Alex Shelton, 184th, 24:48

Travis Smith, 187th, 25:48

Middle School Boys results (181 runners)

Jacob Ryan, 6th, 11:59

Gatlin Newkirk, 27th, 13:09

Carson McDowell, 118th, 15:42

Middle School Girls results (146 runners)

Dakota Cartner, 102nd, 17:49