Bethel-Tate nets 3-1 win over EC tennis

BETHEL – East Clinton lost to Bethel-Tate Thursday, 3-1, in SBAAC National Division tennis in Clermont County.

Alexia Garen picked up her first win of the season at third singles for EC.

SUMMARY

Sept 5 2019

@Bethel-Tate High School

Bethel-Tate 3 East Clinton 1

Singles

1: Carlie Ellis was def by Grace White 6-0, 6-0

2: Sarah Ross was def by Abbie Wheeler 6-2, 6-1

3: Alexia Garen defeated Makayla Yarger 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

1: Melina Noble, Holly Bernard were def by Abby Bingamon, Amberlee Gladwell 6-2, 6-3

2: Both teams forfeited