Bethel-Tate nets 3-1 win over EC tennis

BETHEL – East Clinton lost to Bethel-Tate Thursday, 3-1, in SBAAC National Division tennis in Clermont County.
Alexia Garen picked up her first win of the season at third singles for EC.
SUMMARY
Sept 5 2019
@Bethel-Tate High School
Bethel-Tate 3 East Clinton 1
Singles
1: Carlie Ellis was def by Grace White 6-0, 6-0
2: Sarah Ross was def by Abbie Wheeler 6-2, 6-1
3: Alexia Garen defeated Makayla Yarger 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
1: Melina Noble, Holly Bernard were def by Abby Bingamon, Amberlee Gladwell 6-2, 6-3
2: Both teams forfeited