Ladycats miss top player, fall to CNE 3-2

BLANCHESTER – Despite missing its first singles player, the Blanchester tennis team nearly defeated Clermont Northeastern Thursday in SBAAC National Division play.

The Ladycats are 5-4 overall and 3-1 in the National. Clermont Northeastern is 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

“We’re banged up right now and we nearly pulled off the win,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said, noting top singles player Kayla Allen missed the match but is expected back next week.

Sexton said Maddy Coyle played a strong match moving up to first singles in place of Allen. Annie Trovillo was a winner at second singles and is 7-2 on the year.

First doubles of Taylor Bradley and Grace Irwin posted a win while second doubles of Maggie Caldwell and Ashleigh Osborn had an injury during match but lost in three sets.

“We’re still in great shape in the league standings,” Sexton said. “We just need to get healthy.”

SUMMARY

Sept. 5, 2019

@ Blanchester High School

Clermont NE 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

1: Kenady Brown (CNE) d. Maddy Coyle 6-4, 6-4

2: Annie Trovillo (B) d. Savannah Grenzer 6-0, 6-2

3: Sarah Palafox (CNE) d. Saliya Geary 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin (B) d. Destiny Sheangshang, Alyssa Ferguson 6-2, 6-7(7), 7-5

2: Madison Turner, Mackenzie Turner (CNE) d. Maggie Caldwell, Ashleigh Osborn 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-3