Week 2: East Clinton 37 Cedarville 7

LEES CREEK – East Clinton ended a 14-game losing streak Friday with a 37-7 victory over Cedarville.

It was the Astros’ first victory since Oct. 6, 2017, when it downed Fayetteville 32-22.

EC (1-1) is .500 or better for the first time since starting the 2015 season 2-0.

Had Cedarville not scored with 20.4 seconds left, it would’ve been East Clinton’s first shutout since Oct. 10, 2014, when it edged Hillsboro 3-0 in overtime.

The Astros’ 37 points Friday is the most since beating Williamsburg 35-7 on Sept. 29, 2017, the week before the win over Fayetteville.

“We’ve been working for a year and a half to get to this point. It’s really about (the players). For them to put in the effort, and for what they did tonight, I’m really proud of them,” first-year EC head coach Steve Olds said.

Olds said his squad responded the way he wanted them to after its season-opening loss to Clinton-Massie.

“They came out and played like that didn’t happen last week,” Olds said.

East Clinton got it rolling early, scoring on its first possession when the brothers Smith, Jared to Branson, connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

After a couple empty possessions, Jared Smith hooked up with Jaden Singleton in the middle of the second quarter for a 38-yard scoring toss. Jared Smith also gathered a botched snap on the PAT attempt and found Isaiah Conger in the end zone for two points and a 15-0 lead.

The Astros cashed in a Cedarville (0-2) fumble later in the quarter to take a 22-0 advantage into the break. Todd Wedding covered all 27 yards on the four-play drive, dragging a bunch of Indians 15 yards to the 1 the play before his plunge into the end zone.

EC forced a running clock with 4:06 left in the third quarter with a Kaleb Kingery 2-yard run. Jared Smith connected on another two-point conversion pass to put the Astros up 30-0.

“We told them at halftime if they’re going to be a good football team and get better you’re going to have to finish teams,” Olds said. “They did that. We’re trying to work with these guys on finishing.

“They executed. I’m really happy.”

SUMMARY

CHS – 0 0 0 7 – 7

EC – 7 15 8 7 – 37

Sept 6 2019

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 37 Cedarville 7

First Quarter

EC – Branson Smith 25 pass from Jared Smith (Davis kick), 9:16.

Second Quarter

EC – Singleton 38 pass from Jared Smith (Conversion pass), 6:38.

EC – Wedding 1 run (Davis kick), 2:03.

Third Quarter

EC – Kingery 2 run (Conversion pass), 4:06.

Fourth Quarter

EC – Conger 7 pass from Jared Smith (Davis kick), 5:31.

CHS – Baldwin 1 run (Miller kick), :20.4.

East Clinton’s Ethan Kessler (33) with a big hit on a Cedarville player during Friday night’s game at ECHS. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB2_ec33_mr.jpg East Clinton’s Ethan Kessler (33) with a big hit on a Cedarville player during Friday night’s game at ECHS. Meredith Robinson | News Journal

Astros end 14-game skid, Olds gets first win as head coach

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

