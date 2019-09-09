Blanchester, Taylor play to 6-6 tie in JV football

NORTH BEND – Blanchester played Taylor to a 6-6 tie Saturday in junior varsity football action at THS.

Taylor’s only score came on a 53-yard fumble return for touchdown with two seconds remaining in he first half.

Blanchester’s only touchdown was scored by Bryan Bandow, who tallied his first rushing TD of the season.

Noah Faulkner had an interception for the Wildcats. Ty Goodwin, Bandow, Jacob Lanham and Cody Kidd had tackles for loss for BHS. Kidd’s TFL was a sack.

Bandow and Goodwin both ran the ball well. Faulkner had a 73-yard touchdown reception nullified by a holding penalty.

