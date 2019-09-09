Anderson blanks WC women 1-0

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team was shutout by Anderson University 1-0 Saturday morning.

The loss brings the Fightin’ Quakers to 0-2-0 on the season. The Ravens improve to 2-0-0.

The Ravens were quick out of the gate with three shots in the first 10 minutes. Anderson outshot Wilmington 13-6 in the first half, but was unable to find the back of the net until Emily Buchman scored off a penalty kick in the 42nd minute.

The Quakers tried to recover in the second half, this time outshooting the Ravens 6-3. Ultimately, however, Wilmington was shut-out by Anderson goalkeeper D’Anjrea Allen who had six saves in the match. Quaker goalkeeper Lauren Galloway received the loss with eight saves.

Taylor Huffman and Elizabeth Matthews led Wilmington, each taking two shots and one shot on goal.

The Quakers will be back in action 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cincinnati Christian University.

