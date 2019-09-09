WC volleyball drops match to Ohio Christian

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s volleyball team was defeated in three sets Saturday by Ohio Christian University, 25-27, 18-25, 22-25.

Mariella Szrom led Wilmington with seven kills. Meghan Koch chipped in four kills. The trio of Karley Schlensker, Taylor McCuistion and Jillian Wesco all record double-digit dig performances with Schlensker leading the way with 21. Summer Wilbur dished out 20 assists

The Quakers return to action against rival Earlham College for a Quaker Bowl Rivalry match Tuesday.

On Friday, Wilmington split matches at Cincinnati Christian, losing to the hosts 16-25, 23-25, 16-25, and defeating Central State 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17.

Taylor McCuistion had 13 kills and four aces. Schlensker finished with 21 digs and Wilbur dished out 18 assists.