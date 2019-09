BLANCHESTER — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team outlasted Blanchester 26-24, 25-21 Tuesday in a National Division match at the BHS gym.

Coach Kelli Jamison said the Astros “started a little slow but just kept pushing and pulled out the win.”

Mackenzie Pence, Kelsi Lilly and Jozie Jones had four kills each. Lauren Hadley and Kami Whiteaker had one kill each. Pence also had two aces while Alexis Rolfe, Hayley Mess, Jones and Whiteaker had one each.