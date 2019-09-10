EC finishes off BHS in 3 sets

BLANCHESTER — East Clinton had a strong match at the net and defeated Blanchester 25-19, 25-10, 25-19 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division volleyball at the BHS gym.

“We started a little slow but picked i up and finished strong,” EC coach Samantha McGraw said. “We had a great hitting game, with three girls in double digits for kills.”

Libby Evanshine led East Clinton with 15 kills while Gracie Evanshine had 12 and Myah Jones finished with 10 kills.

Katrina Bowman led with 18 set assists. Libby Evanshine had five blocks and Gracie Boggs was next on defense with three blocks. Rhylee Luttrell had a strong passing game from the back row and had a strong match in serve receive, McGraw said.

“These girls work hard to finish and that’s all I can ask for as a coach,” she said.

On the Blanchester side of the gym, Holly Scott had eight points, a perfect pass and six assists. Ally Davis finished with five points, four perfect passes and a kill. Caili Baumann had three points, six kills and two blocks. Madison Creager’s line was seven points, four digs and two perfect passes.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel chipped in with seven perfect passes while Emma Falgner had five. Ainsley Whitaker contributed two points, a dig, two perfect passes, an assist and two kills. Hailey Mulvihill had eight points, a perfect pass and a kill. Summer Schutte had seven points, a dig, two perfect passes, four assists and a kill.