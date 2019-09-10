Massie stays unbeaten with 4-1 win over NR

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – With Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan remaining unbeaten, the Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated New Richmond 4-1 Tuesday in an SBAAC American Division tennis match on the CM courts.

The match started on Aug. 27 but was suspended by thunderstorms. New Richmond won at third singles on the first day but the Lady Falcons stormed the courts on Tuesday to win the four remaining matches.

The doubles pairing of Cragwall and Duncan posted a 6-0, 6-1 win and still have not lost this season.

As a team, Massie is 11-0 overall and 5-0 in the American.

Nina Lazic has one loss on the year to Sophia Dragoo of New Richmond. On Tuesday, Lazic battled her way to a 6-4, 7-5 win to improve to 10-1.

“I’m really pleased with the way Lazic and Dragoo battled,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “Nina managed to overcome difficult weather conditions and come from behind to secure the win.”

SUMMARY

Sept 10,2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 4 New Richmond 1

Singles

1: Nina Lazic defeated Sophia Dragoo 6-4, 7-5 (now 10-1, 4-1)

2: Raelee Schulz defeated Koryn Manning 6-3, 6-1

3: Vanessa Asher was defeated by Ellie Mansfield 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1: Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan defeated Brooke Robbins, Emma Kussman 6-0, 6-1

2: Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb defeated Kylie Cornette, Calandra Farrell 6-2, 6-1