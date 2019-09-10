Lady Falcons win on the road at NRHS

NEW RICHMOND — With 17 service aces, the Clinton-Massie volleyball team picked up a 25-13, 25-8, 25-11 win over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division action Tuesday night.

“We served the ball well and worked on hitting the ball in the open spots,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Nice win on the road.”

Clinton-Massie, 5-5 overall and 2-1 in the division, was led by Kennedy Thompson who had 12 points, three kills, 18 assists and four aces.

Rylee Richardson finished with eight points, six kills, two aces, seven digs and two blocks. Cadin Reveal contributed nine points, eight kills, an assist, four aces, eight digs and two blocks. Carly Moritz recorded 10 points, six kills, two aces and five digs.

Delany Miller totaled eight points, two kills, three aces and 11 digs. Courtney Fisher chipped in with three points, two of those coming on aces. Mackenzie Peters had three kills and Brecklin Harner had a block at the net.