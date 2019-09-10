‘Cane scores 3-1 win over Lions at Alumni

WILMINGTON — Collin Webber made a big save late in the match to preserve Wilmington’s 3-1 win over New Richmond Tuesday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at Alumni Field.

Wilmington, 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the American, had three goals by three different players. Brady Vilvens tied the match late in the first half with Josh Vaughan getting the assist.

Early in the second half, Wilmington took the lead for good as Jacob Romer beat the keeper. Late in the match, Caleb Reed put WHS up two off a set piece. Vilvens assisted on the final two goals.

Up 2-1, Webber made an “incredible save,” to preserve the one goal lead, WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said.

Wilmington out-shot New Richmond by 20 but struggled to find the net. Romer played well in the center of the field, the WHS coach said.

“It was a great effort across the field in the second half,” El-Macharrafie said.