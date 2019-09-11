WHS stays unbeaten in American with 5-0 win

BATAVIA — In short order, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Batavia 5-0 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division action.

Wilmington goes to 8-4 overall and 5-0 in the American Division.

Batavia is 7-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

Claire Burns goes to 14-1 with her 6-1, 6-0 win at first singles.

SUMMARY

Sept 11, 2019

@Batavia High School

Wilmington 5 Batavia 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Elise Neal 6-1, 6-0

2: Allie Kees def Megan Wallace 6-4, 6-2

3: Jenna Taylor def Mikayla Rash 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Josie Nichols, Emilee Pham def Mia Wright, Kennedy Williams 6-1, 6-4

2: Gracie Conger, Rachel Barker def Moriona Domat, Melinsa Burnham 6-0, 6-0