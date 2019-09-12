Blan 7th, 8th splits football with Goshen

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade football teams split games with Goshen Wednesday at Barbour Memorial Field.

The seventh grade was a 52-0 winner. Dameon Williams scored on a 63-yard touchdowns run on the first play from scrimmage for the young Wildcats.

“It just seemed like everything we did offensively worked,” coach Dan Peters said. “The offensive line really controlled the line of scrimmage. The work that these boys have put in is paying off.”

Williams finished with 143 yards rushing and three total touchdowns. Michael Mulvihill had 76 yards on the ground on five attempts with two scores. He also passed for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Payton Hopkins had a 13 yard touchdown run. Sammy Roush caught a 65-yard TD pass.

The eighth grade squad was defeated by Goshen 16-8. Blanchester led 8-0 at halftime.

Goshen tied the game early in the second half and then won it in the fourth quarter.

”These are difficult lessons to learn,” Peters said. “No one likes to lose, so it’s important to us as coaches to make sure we learn and correct the mistakes so we can be ready for next week.”

Bryce Sipple had 70 yards rushing, the lone Blan touchdown and the two-point conversion. Seth Perkins had 25 yards receiving and Ray Montgomery had 33 yards receiving.