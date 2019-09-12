WHS ‘digs’ teachers, win over Felicity

WILMINGTON — It was a special night at Fred Summers Court Wednesday for the Wilmington volleyball program.

The Lady Hurricane defeated Felicity 25-19, 25-22, 25-9 to even its record at 5-5 on the year.

The night also was special because Hurricane students were out in full force to support the volleyball teams.

In addition, it was Wilmington’s first “We Dig Our Teachers” appreciation night.

“The atmosphere in the gym was energizing and made it very special night for our girls,” WHS coach Jenna Persinger said. “I’d like to extend a personal thank you to the coaches, teachers, and parents who helped make that possible. The overwhelming support for our program has been extremely encouraging and we are so grateful. The Hurricane community is truly something special to be a part of.”

Persinger said each player invited a teacher “who has inspired and made a lasting impact” in their lives. Teachers were introduced with their varsity athlete before the start of the match against Felicity Franklin.

”This was a great opportunity for our program to give back — for our athletes to let their teachers know how important they are, what they do every day matters, and that they are truly making a difference in the lives of young people,” said Persinger. “Tonight was very special for our girls and I’m glad we were able to start this tradition with this group.”