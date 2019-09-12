Trovillo leads BHS tennis to win over WC

BLANCHESTER — A long, hot week ended with a 3-2 victory Thursday for Blanchester over West Clermont in non-league tennis action on the BHS courts.

“I’m so proud of the girls and the way they’re grinded through the week, especially considering I’ve had girls playing up in the lineup throughout the week,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said.

Carolyn Bockhorst, Mia Torres and Lily Collins were able to play well in the varsity lineup after working hard in practice, Sexton said.

Annie Trovillo earned her first win at first singles and now has registered a victory at every position in the lineup except second doubles.

“The only thing that was holding her back was her own belief in herself,”said Sexton. “I hope this season will be the springboard to show her what she’s capable of.”

SUMMARY

Sept 12 2019

Blanchester 3 West Clermont 2

Singles

1: Annie Trovillo (B) d. L. Cowles 6-1, 6-2

2: Maddy Coyle (B) d. A. Payer 6-2, 6-1

3: C. Lukemire (WC) d. Carolyn Bockhorst 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin (B) d. B. Miller, K. Ellis 6-2, 6-4

2: T. Baskerville, A. Nguyen (WC) d. Mia Torres, Lily Collins 6-4, 6-2