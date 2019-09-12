Hurricane, Buccaneers play to 3-3 tie at Alumni

WILMINGTON – Josh Vaughan’s late goal helped Wilmington tie Xenia 3-3 Thursday in boys soccer action at Alumni Field.

Wilmington faced a trio of one-goal deficits during the match and battled back in each case to tie the Buccaneers.

“We have to stop giving up the first goal each time,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said.

Brady Vilvens scored with 16:15 remaining in the first half to tie Xenia at 1-1.

After the Greene County visitors went up 2-1, Vilvens assisted on Caleb Reed’s goal that tied things at 2-2 with approximately 30 minutes to go.

But again Xenia went up by a goal before Vaughan scored with 14:30 to play to level the score at 3-3.

“Good effort by our players in the final 20 minutes,” said El-Macharrafie. “We finished the game with an onslaught of about 10 shots but couldn’t find the net.”