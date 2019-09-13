Players celebrate national title 30 years ago

The Players softball team held a 30-year reunion of its 1989 national championship season.

During the Labor Day weekend tournament in 1989, the Players won the ASA class C national tournament in Louisville, Ky. by defeating Woodard Tire, the Tennessee state champion. The Players were 6-0 in the tournament.

The Players won the NSA class C state championship in 1991.

Brian Camp was player, coach for the team.

In the national tournament, John Haley led the team with a .783 batting average and Tony Butcher hit .609. Next in line were Ray Camp (.591), Cam Storer (.591), Brian Camp (.579), Mike Snarr (.550), Mark Young (.560) and Kenny Williamson (.556).