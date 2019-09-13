Week 3: Waynesville 43 Blanchester 14

BLANCHESTER — Waynesville put together a big second half Friday night and defeated Blanchester 43-14 in a non-league game at Barbour Memorial Field.
The Wildcats scored with no time on the clock in the second quarter, a long pass play from Colt Conover to Tanner Creager. With Jasper Damewood’s extra point kick, the Wildcats headed to the lockerroom trailing 15-7.
But in the second half, the Spartans reeled off 28 unanswered points to take control.
The game was delayed by lightning in the third quarter.
Blanchester falls to 1-2 with the defeat.
The Wildcats will play Clinton-Massie next week as the Cider Keg rivalry is renewed. Kickoff at Frank Irelan Field on the CM campus is set for 7 p.m.