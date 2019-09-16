WC volleyball drops 4 at OWU, now 1-10 on the year

DELAWARE – The Wilmington College volleyball team fell victim to two in-state foes on the final day of the Bishop Invitational, hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University, on Saturday.

The Fightin’ Quakers fell to Otterbein University (in a non-conference match) 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 and to Defiance College 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12.

In the loss to Otterbein, the Cardinals won the pass and serve game with 13 aces to Wilmington’s five.

Individually, Jillian Wesco led the way offensively with seven kills while Summer Wilbur dished out 14 assists. Karley Schlensker led the back row with 19 digs.

In the loss to Defiance, the Wilmington offense played better than the first match, but the Quakers couldn’t sustain that level at the net and lost in four

Once again, Wesco led the Quakers offensively with 10 kills while Taylor McCuistion had seven kills. Additionally, both individuals tallied double digits in digs. Schlensker recorded 35 digs in the four-set match while Wilbur assisted on 29-of-33 kills. Mariella Szrom finished with two solo blocks and two block assists.

McCuistion represented the Wilmington contingent on the all-tournament team.

Wilmington (1-10) finishes the tournament with an 0-4 record. The Quakers will look to get back on the winning track on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. match at Denison University.