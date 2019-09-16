WC men 3rd, women 4th at Ohio Wesleyan

DELAWARE – The Wilmington College men’s cross country team finished third at the Ohio Wesleyan University, which featured nine teams, on Saturday.

The Fightin’ Quakers finished the event with 92 total points, seven points ahead of Earlham College and 17 points behind runner-up Denison University. Ohio Northern University won the meet with 51 total points.

Evan Whitaker, the reigning Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Freshman of the Year, took third with a mark of 26:26.1. Whitaker was the top OAC finisher as two runners from Denison – Benjamin Foster (26:05.8) and Adam Cromwell (26.17.8)– finished first and second respectively.

Taton Bertsch was the next Quaker to finish, doing so in 12th place with a time of 27:04.04. Cameron Phelps and Ryan Honkomp finished next as the senior took 24th with a mark of 27:36.6 while the junior crossed the finish line of the eight-kilometer course in 27:42.6. Gage Clemens rounded out Wilmington’s top five with a time of 27:47.3 and a 30th-place finish.

On the women’s side, WC finished the event with 118 total points, one point behind third place team Denison University. Kenyon College won the meet with 27 points while Ohio Northern University finished with 33 points.

Wilmington had two freshman finish in Sydney Yontz and Milena Wahl who posted top-20 individual times. Yontz finished 17th and was the second freshman to cross the finish line with a time of 24:38.6 in the six-kilometer race. Wahl took 21st place with a time of 25:55.8 while teammate Katie Hughes placed 23rd with a mark of 25:07.8.

Savannah Rhodes (25:31.5) and Allison Helmke (25:57.0) were fourth and fifth Quakers to cross.

The Ladies had the top three individuals to finish including Emma Becker’s time of 22:52.9 that won the meet.

Wilmington will have a week off before traveling to Cedarville, Ohio, for the All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships on Sept. 28.