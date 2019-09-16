3 in a row for WC men’s soccer 3-0

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team defeated Bethany College (W.Va.) 3-0 Saturday evening at Townsend Field.

The win is the third in a row for the Fightin’ Quakers as they improved to 5-1-0. The Bison are now 1-5-0.

The Quakers held most of the early possession with four shots in the first 22 minutes. The scoreboard was finally affected in the 30th minute as Nati Wallis scored on a free kick 20 yards out. Wilmington managed eight total shots in the first half while holding Bethany to none.

The second goal of the game came in the 49th minute. Zach Burgmeier was credited with a goal when his cross deflected off a Bison defender and into the goal. Burgmeier came close to a second goal in the 51st minute on a curving shot from long distance that was saved at the last moment by Bison goalkeeper Torben Grether.

Elorm Dogbey had a shot hit the post in the 65th minute, the shot deflected back to Ian Molfenter who took a shot of his own that was stopped by Grether.

Dogbey would get his goal in the 74th minute when we found himself on the end of a Kevin Kamara cross in front of the goal. The Quakers outshot the Bison 14-1 in the second half.

Wilmington goalkeeper Felix Maurer had no shots on goal to save and is credited with a shutout.

The Quakers will be back in action Tuesday at Wittenberg University for a 7:30 p.m. contest.

