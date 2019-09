WILMINGTON — Gabby Woods was match medalist as the Clinton-Massie boys golf team defeated Blanchester 157 to 198 Tuesday in a non-league match at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Playing the 2,780 yard back nine, Woods had a 1-under 34 on the par 35 layout.

Brian Miller had a 44 for Blanchester while Jacob Hamm came in with a 48. Logan Heitzman shot a 51 and Trenton Czaika shot a 52.