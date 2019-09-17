WHS tennis stays unbeaten in American Division

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Wilmington remained unbeaten in league play Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division tennis on the new CM courts.

Wilmington is now two games clear of the field in the American with an 8-0 record. The Lady Hurricane is 11-4 overall.

Clinton-Massie, second in the division, is 12-2 overall and 6-2 in the American. Both losses have been to Wilmington.

Massie coach Lynn Deatherage said her squad “came ready to play and competed so much better (Tuesday) than in the match that started three weeks ago.”

“I’m pleased with the improvement, even if it wasn’t a victory,” she said. “We picked up games on every and battled to deuce regularly.”

The match of the day came at first doubles were Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan of CM improved to 10-0 on the year with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham.

“There were some pretty amazing points played out on that first doubles court,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “Liza and Kari seemed to get to every ball. All four of those players are very athletic and simply don’t give up on a point, a game, or a match. It was close.”

WHS swept the singles matches with Claire Burns, Allie Kees and Josie Nichols powering their way to wins. Annie Osborn and Gracie Conger were second doubles winners for WHS.

SUMMARY

Sept 17, 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Wilmington 4 Clinton-Massie 1

1: Claire Burns (W) defeated Nina Lazic 6-3, 6-0

2: Allie Kees (W) defeated Raelee Schulz 6-3, 6-3

3: Josie Nichols (W) defeated Elizabeth Mason 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

1: Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan (CM) defeated Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham 7-5, 6-4

2: Annie Osborn, Gracie Conger (W) defeated Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb 6-4, 6-4