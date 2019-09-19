BHS has 3 courts vying for first in GCTCA Flight J

CINCINNATI — Blanchester will have three courts battling for first place Saturday on the second day of the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Classic Flight J at Northwest High School.

Kayla Allen at first singles, Maddy Coyle at second singles and the doubles team of Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin all went undefeated Thursday in first day action.

“Kayla was very sharp in two good wins,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Maddy pulled out a huge win over Ross to end the first day. First doubles also had a huge win over Ross.”

One of the best matches of the day, though, for BHS came at second doubles where Saliya Geary and Ashleigh Osborn battled back from a 1-6 deficit to force a tiebreak then came back from down 1-4 in the tiebreak to win 9-8(4).

SUMMARY

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Day 1, Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association

Coaches Classic

@Northwest High School

Flight J

Round Robin

Singles

1: Kayla Allen def Georgina Osae (NW) 8-4, def Taylor Ritzi (Col) 8-1, vs Isabella Saylor (Ross) for first place

2: Maddy Coyle def Taylor Roberts (NW) 8-4, def Emma Harville (Ross) 8-6, vs Stephanie Eschmeyer (Col) for first place

3: Annie Trovillo was def by Thia Mohr (Ross) 8-2, def Nina Rigby (Col) 8-4, def Jennifer Cao (NW) 8-0. Finished second

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin def Karisa Vickers, Samantha Woystek (Col) 8-5, Alyssa Seidholz, Madalynn Abrams (Ross) 8-6, vs Kaylee Hill, Reshma Kafley (NW) for first place

2: Saliya Geary, Ashleigh Osborn were def by Rachel Bickett, Damber Dahal 8-3, def Neveah Perkins, Lizzie Muller (NW) 9-8(4), vs Rylee Harville, Claire Diersing (Ross) on Saturday.