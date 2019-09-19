Reed kickstarts WHS rout of LCHS 8-2

WILMINGTON — With Caleb Reed scoring just 18 seconds into the match, the Wilmington High School boys soccer team blasted Lynchburg-Clay 8-2 Thursday in a non-league match at Alumni Field.

Wilmington goes to 6-2-2 on the year while Lynchburg is now 5-2.

“Great game for us,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “Came out and dominated from the start. Broke our trend of allowing an early silly goal.”

Reed’s goal was assisted by Jacob Romer and set the pace for the Hurricane.

Coming in to the match, Lynchburg-Clay had allowed just six goals in six games, El-Macharrafie said.

Jacob Romer scored two first half goals, both assisted by Brady Vilvens. Vilvens then added a pair of unassisted goals in the first half as well.

Wilmington led 5-1 at halftime.

Josh Vaughan tallied a pair of second half goals, one unassisted and the other by Luke Mulvey. Matt Butcher scored a goal with Reed getting credit for the assist.