Week 4: Clinton-Massie 38 Blanchester 3

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Homecoming win, check. Cider Keg, check. The Clinton-Massie Falcons killed two birds with one stone in its 38-3 victory over county-rival Blanchester Friday at Frank Irelan Field.

Massie has won the last 11 in the series.

Clinton-Massie (3-1) scored all but two times it had the ball, turning the ball over on downs just before the end of the third quarter and running out the clock to end the game.

Brendan Lamb stewed Blanchester (1-3) to the tune of 255 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Robby Frederick cracked the 100-yard mark, hitting the milestone right on the nose with 16 carries.

Lamb capped Massie’s game-opening 10-play, 65-yard drive with a two-yard run. He scored on Massie’s next drive of four plays and 53 yards on a 19-yard romp on which he busted through several tacklers at the line of scrimmage.

Blanchester answered with its lone score of the evening, a Jasper Damewood 32-yard field goal. Massie facilitated the score by prolonging the drive with a personal foul facemask penalty on a 4th-and-15 play that came up eight yards short.

Frederick notched his first score of the evening a drive later.

After a Blan three-and-out, Trevor McGuinness’ 19-yard field goal sent the Falcons into the break with a 24-3 cushion.

CM only needed two plays in the second half to dent the scoreboard, another Lamb TD, this time from 44 yards out.

Frederick’s second score, with 6:05 left in the game, forced a running clock.

SUMMARY

Sept 20, 2019

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 38 Blanchester 3

BL^0^3^0^0^^3

CM^14^10^7^7^^38

First Quarter

CM – Lamb 2 run (McGuinness kick), 7:17.

CM – Lamb 19 run (McGuinness kick), 3:00.

Second Quarter

BLAN – Damewood 32 FG, 8:17.

CM – Frederick 9 run (McGuinness kick), 1:42.

CM – McGuinness 19 FG, :00.

Third Quarter

CM – Lamb 44 run (McGuinness kick), 9:15.

Fourth Quarter

CM – Frederick 1 run (McGuinness kick), 6:05.

RUSHING – Blanchester Creager 4-14, Huston 7-5, Peters 5-4, Bussell 1-4, Abbott 1-1, Conover 16-0, Total 34-28. Clinton-Massie Lamb 22-255, Frederick 16-100, Olberding 7-27, Vanhoose 4-9, Frank 1-4, Total 50-394.

PASSING – Blanchester Conover 3-7 27. Clinton-Massie Olberding 1-1 16.

RECEIVING – Blanchester Creager 1-15, Peters 2-12. Clinton-Massie Euton 1-6.

Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_Blan15tackle_ag-1.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_CarsonVanhoose_ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_CarterEuton_ag-1.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_Conover_ag-1.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_Conover2_ag-1.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_ConoverCharleyHale_ag-1.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_ConoverMuterspaw_ag-1.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_ConoverNoble_ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_GageHuston_ag-1.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_LambHuston_ag-1.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_LambWolf_ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_PetersPile_ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_RobbyFrederick_ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by April Garrett https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_TateOlberding_ag-1.jpg Photo by April Garrett Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_TateOlberding_ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB4_TrevorMcGuinness_ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark

Massie makes it 11 straight against Blanchester 38-3

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

American Division Team^Div Games^All Games Clinton-Massie^0-0^3-1 Goshen^0-0^2-2 Wilmington^0-0^1-3 Batavia^0-0^1-3 New Richmond^0-0^1-3 Western Brown^0-0^0-4 National Division Team^Div Games^All Games Williamsburg^0-0^3-1 Bethel-Tate^0-0^3-1 Fayetteville^0-0^3-1 Clermont NE^0-0^2-2 East Clinton^0-0^2-2 Blanchester^0-0^1-3 WEEK 4 Bethel-Tate 41 Batavia 0 East Clinton 26 McClain 7 Summit Country Day 27 Clermont NE 24 Goshen 50 Norwood 7 Talawanda 29 New Richmond 6 Clinton-Massie 38 Blanchester 3 Jackson 56 Western Brown 21 Minford 31 Wilmington 27 Fayetteville Perry 31 Portsmouth Notre Dame 14 Hillsboro 14 Williamsburg 9 WEEK 5 Friday, September 27, 2019 Minford at East Clinton New Richmond at Norwood Batavia at Fayetteville Perry Blanchester at Goshen Clinton Massie at Hartley Hillsboro at Clermont Northeastern CHCA at Bethel-Tate Western Brown at Miami Trace Wilmington at Washington Williamsburg at Dayton Christian

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01