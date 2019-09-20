Week 4: Clinton-Massie 38 Blanchester 3

American Division
Team^Div Games^All Games
Clinton-Massie^0-0^3-1
Goshen^0-0^2-2
Wilmington^0-0^1-3
Batavia^0-0^1-3
New Richmond^0-0^1-3
Western Brown^0-0^0-4
National Division
Team^Div Games^All Games
Williamsburg^0-0^3-1
Bethel-Tate^0-0^3-1
Fayetteville^0-0^3-1
Clermont NE^0-0^2-2
East Clinton^0-0^2-2
Blanchester^0-0^1-3
WEEK 4
Bethel-Tate 41 Batavia 0
East Clinton 26 McClain 7
Summit Country Day 27 Clermont NE 24
Goshen 50 Norwood 7
Talawanda 29 New Richmond 6
Clinton-Massie 38 Blanchester 3
Jackson 56 Western Brown 21
Minford 31 Wilmington 27
Fayetteville Perry 31 Portsmouth Notre Dame 14
Hillsboro 14 Williamsburg 9
WEEK 5
Friday, September 27, 2019
Minford at East Clinton
New Richmond at Norwood
Batavia at Fayetteville Perry
Blanchester at Goshen
Clinton Massie at Hartley
Hillsboro at Clermont Northeastern
CHCA at Bethel-Tate
Western Brown at Miami Trace
Wilmington at Washington
Williamsburg at Dayton Christian
ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Homecoming win, check. Cider Keg, check. The Clinton-Massie Falcons killed two birds with one stone in its 38-3 victory over county-rival Blanchester Friday at Frank Irelan Field.
Massie has won the last 11 in the series.
Clinton-Massie (3-1) scored all but two times it had the ball, turning the ball over on downs just before the end of the third quarter and running out the clock to end the game.
Brendan Lamb stewed Blanchester (1-3) to the tune of 255 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Robby Frederick cracked the 100-yard mark, hitting the milestone right on the nose with 16 carries.
Lamb capped Massie’s game-opening 10-play, 65-yard drive with a two-yard run. He scored on Massie’s next drive of four plays and 53 yards on a 19-yard romp on which he busted through several tacklers at the line of scrimmage.
Blanchester answered with its lone score of the evening, a Jasper Damewood 32-yard field goal. Massie facilitated the score by prolonging the drive with a personal foul facemask penalty on a 4th-and-15 play that came up eight yards short.
Frederick notched his first score of the evening a drive later.
After a Blan three-and-out, Trevor McGuinness’ 19-yard field goal sent the Falcons into the break with a 24-3 cushion.
CM only needed two plays in the second half to dent the scoreboard, another Lamb TD, this time from 44 yards out.
Frederick’s second score, with 6:05 left in the game, forced a running clock.
SUMMARY
Sept 20, 2019
@Frank Irelan Field
Clinton-Massie 38 Blanchester 3
BL^0^3^0^0^^3
CM^14^10^7^7^^38
First Quarter
CM – Lamb 2 run (McGuinness kick), 7:17.
CM – Lamb 19 run (McGuinness kick), 3:00.
Second Quarter
BLAN – Damewood 32 FG, 8:17.
CM – Frederick 9 run (McGuinness kick), 1:42.
CM – McGuinness 19 FG, :00.
Third Quarter
CM – Lamb 44 run (McGuinness kick), 9:15.
Fourth Quarter
CM – Frederick 1 run (McGuinness kick), 6:05.
RUSHING – Blanchester Creager 4-14, Huston 7-5, Peters 5-4, Bussell 1-4, Abbott 1-1, Conover 16-0, Total 34-28. Clinton-Massie Lamb 22-255, Frederick 16-100, Olberding 7-27, Vanhoose 4-9, Frank 1-4, Total 50-394.
PASSING – Blanchester Conover 3-7 27. Clinton-Massie Olberding 1-1 16.
RECEIVING – Blanchester Creager 1-15, Peters 2-12. Clinton-Massie Euton 1-6.
