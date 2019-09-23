Trio of runnersup and Lady ‘Cane 3rd in Flight D

CINCINNATI — With three runnerup finishes, the Wilmington High School tennis team finished third Saturday in the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Classic Flight D tournament at Princeton High School.

Claire Burns, Allie Kees and Josie Nichols were all second in their respective brackets in the tournament.

Burns was defeated by Brooklyn Bowen at first singles, 2-6, 4-6.

Kees lost a 2-6, 0-6 match in the second singles title match to Ashley Thomas of Princeton.

Josie Nichols was defeated by Shea Chamberlain of Ursuline Academy 1-6, 1-6 in the finale at third singles.

SUMMARY

Sept 21, 2019

Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association

Flight D tournament

@Princeton High School

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Tallia Nichols (F) 6-0, 6-1; def Lauren Pollock (SU) 6-0, 6-0; was def by Brooklyn Bowen (P) 2-6, 4-6. Finished second.

2: Allie Kees def Maddie Lane (F) 6-4, 6-2; was def by Ashley Thomas (P) 2-6, 0-6. Finished second.

3: Josie Nichols def Maddie Phillips (T) 6-1, 6-1; def Olivia Herren (F) 6-0, 6-0; was def by Shea Chamberlain (UA) 1-6, 1-6. Finished second.

Doubles

1: Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham def Hardman, Monnin (P); were def by Cirone, Hayas (T) 4-8. Finished fourth

2: Annie Osborn, Gracie Conger were def by Muscatello, Lupariello (T) 2-6, 1-6; were def by Harris, Kuntz (P) 2-8. Did not place