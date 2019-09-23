Woods, Massie girls runnersup in sectional tourney

HAMILTON — The Clinton-Massie girls finished second Monday at the Division II sectional tournament at the Hamilton Elks Golf Course.

The Lady Falcons advance to the Division II district tournament at Pipestone Golf Course, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 2.

Wyoming was the runaway team champion with a 368. Clinton-Massie had a 417.

“I knew we had a shot at one of the four (district qualifying) spots but to finish second I couldn’t be more proud of the girls,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “Course tough and then you gthrow in a little wind and rain and it made it even tougher.”

Gabby Woods also finished second in the individual standings, one shot behind sectional champion Victory Lee of Wyoming. Woods had a round of 80 (39-41).

Taylor Anderson came in with a 107 (47-60) for the Lady Falcons while Abby Schneider (58-57) and Mackynzi Vonderhaar (56-59) both had 115s. Pearl Spurlock recorded a 119 (62-57) for the Lady Falcons.

Clermont Northeastern was third in the team standings, one shot behind Clinton-Massie, but also qualified to the district event next week.