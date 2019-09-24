CM seniors go out in style with 5-0 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie celebrated its senior tennis players Tuesday in fine fashion with a 5-0 win over Goshen in SBAAC American Division play on the CM courts.

Seniors playing in their final home match included Nina Lazi, Raelee Schulz, Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan, Paige Wood and Robyn Birzer.

The Lady Falcons are 15-2 overall and 8-2 in the conference.

Lazic won ther 53rd career match and 17th of the season. The 53 wins is second all-time behind Hailey Clayborn’s 62.

Cragwall and Duncan are 15-1 at first doubles this season.

“We improvd this season throughout the lineup, but my favorite part is the friendships and support teammates give each other,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “While I could speak about slice skills, or killer serves, or crazy determination, at the end of the day it’s about good kids doing great things. I hope that is my tennis legacy at Clinton-Massie.”

SUMMARY

Sept 24, 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Goshen 0

Singles

1: Nina Lazic defeated Kaleigh Matthewson 6-0, 6-0 now 17-3, 7-3

2: Raelee Schulz defeated Paige Blankenship 6-0, 6-2, now 12-8, 7-3

3: Elizabeth Mason defeated Jayden Parrott 6-2, 6-1, now 13-4, 7-1

Doubles

1: Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan defeated Karley Cooper, Adalyn Middick 6-0, 6-0, now 15-1, 8-0

2: Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb defeated Faith Pitts, Belanca Palafax 6-1, 6-3, now 9-6, 6-1

Exhibition

1: Robyn Birze, Sierra Reese were defeated by Heidi Palafox, Maggie Hammond 2-3.