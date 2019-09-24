WHS, Webber blank Batavia on the road

BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School boys soccer team defeated Batavia 4-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division play.

The Hurricane improves to 7-3-2 overall and 4-1-1 in the conference.

Batavia is 0-9-1 overall and 0-6 in the American.

Clinton-Massie leads the division with a 4-0-1 record.

Collin Webber recorded the shutout in goal for Wilmington.

Jacob Romer had two goals for the Hurricane, one in each half. His first goal was assisted by Matt Butcher in the 15th minute.

Brady Vilvens added a first half goal in the 33rd minute off a penalty kick as WHS led 2-0 at the intermission.

Romer’s second tally came unassisted in the 44th minute then Josh Vaughan followed with the final goal in the 63rd minute. Butcher and Avery Warix had assists on the goal.