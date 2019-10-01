CM volleyball sweeps Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Clinton-Massie’s volleyball team picked up a huge league win Tuesday against a county rival, defeating Wilmington 27-25, 25-14, 25-23, on Volley for the Cure night at WHS.

Holly Young led the Lady Falcons (11-7 overall, 5-3 in the SBC American Division) with 14 points. Rylee Richardson added nine.

“The girls played hard and stepped up big,” CM head coach Stephanie Reveal said.

Richardson had seven kills in the opening set as Massie hit .137 to narrowly take the opener 27-25.

Carly Moritz added six kills in the second set as CM hit .243 to take a two-set lead. Richardson added six more kills in the third as the Falcons hit .205 for the sweep.

Rather than the traditional pink shirts for the event, the Lady Falcons were decked out in Carolina blue, supporting long-time Clinton-Massie coach Brian Mudd, who continues his battle with brain cancer.

The Lady Falcons host New Richmond Thursday on senior night.