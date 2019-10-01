Astro volleyball takes down Blanchester

LEES CREEK – East Clinton’s volleyball team swept Blanchester Tuesday night in SBC National Division play at East Clinton High School.

The Lady Astros (10-3 overall, 6-3 SBC) won 25-19, 25-19 and 25-21. Blanchester falls to 5-9, 4-7 in the SBC.

For Blanchester, Holly Scott had seven assists, 10 services points and one dig. Ally Davis had three kills, nine service points, three digs and three perfect passes. Caili Baumann had five kills, three blocks and eight service points. Madison Creager had one kill, 11 service points, four digs and two perfect passes. Emma Falgner had one dig.

In addition, Ainsley Whitaker had one assist, one kill, one block, one dig and one perfect pass. Hailey Mulvihill had one kill, two blocks, nine service points and one perfect pass. Summer Schutte had three assists, two blocks, nine service points, one dig and one perfect pass. Makayla Lanham had one dig and four perfect passes.