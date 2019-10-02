Week 6 Preview: Wilmington at Batavia

The numbers show Wilmington High School’s defense has been steadily improving over the past few weeks.

After surrendering 57 points to Butler in Week 3, the Hurricane has given up 31 to Minford and 15 to Washington.

Though still room for more growth, the improvement has been a welcome sight to WHS head coach Scott Killen.

“We are starting to settle in and focus on doing the job and running to the football,” he said.

Wilmington’s defensive growth will be tested this week against Batavia, a team that put a 64-49 whipping on Wilmington last season at Alumni Field.

“We are starting to play with more consistency as a team, but with that being said, there is still work to be done when it comes to maintaining the level of focus needed as the game goes on,” said Killen.

Killen said his seniors have shown steady improvement in their leadership of this Hurricane squad.

“Our seniors are doing a great job moving forward and keeping everyone focused on the next play, the next rep, and the next opponent,” said Killen. “They know moving forward that it has to be a team focus and we have to just get better every practice.”

Rory Bell has been one of the key players in Wilmington’s offense going from a 7-point showing in the opener to more than 30 points a game in the last four contests.

“Rory is doing a great job for us in the kicking game,” said Killen. “He has six touchbacks, a 41-yard field goal and three punts that landed inside the 15 yard line (last week).”

Wilmington’s Jeff Valentine (39), Conner Mitchell (38) and Jordan Macik (53) in the opener against Valley View. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_FB_ValMitchMacik_mh.jpg Wilmington’s Jeff Valentine (39), Conner Mitchell (38) and Jordan Macik (53) in the opener against Valley View. Mark Huber | News Journal File

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com