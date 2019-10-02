Week 6 Preview: Clinton-Massie at Goshen

The Clinton-Massie rivalry with Goshen took on added life when the Warriors handed the Falcons a 33-31 defeat in 2017.

Massie had a statement win last season, 21-2, but Goshen comes in to Friday’s game looking to answer that 2018 game with another victory.

“Goshen is well-coached and has a few players with scoring ability,” said CM coach Dan McSurley.

The Warriors head coach is former Clinton-Massie standout Greg Miller.

“This feels like the beginning of our season,” McSurley said of the SBAAC American Division opener.

Clinton-Massie is 4-1 on the year while Goshen is 3-2.

The Falcons are coming off a 24-14 win over then Division I No. 1 Columbus Bishop Hartley on the road.

“We came into the game with a lot of confidence,” said McSurley. “The coaches had the team really prepared. When you’re prepared and have played some tough early opponents, it helps.”

As Massie has done over the years, the win over Hartley came down, in large part, to the physical play of the offensive line.

“I think we just wore them down and took advantage of their mistakes,” said McSurley. “The line (Joe Baughman, Colton Doyle, Bryan Kennedy, Brody Muterspaw, Davis Wulf, Charley Hale) just out-played their big guys.”

Being shoved around by the Falcons up front, the Hawks’ two-players on defense struggled to tackle the powerful Massie backs, who rushed for 344 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per carry.

As he has been all season, Brendan Lamb was the juggernaut in the backfield with 256 yards and three touchdowns on 30 rushes against Hartley.

Clinton-Massie center Bryan Kennedy (57) ready to snap the ball to quarterback Tate Olberding during last week's game at Columbus Bishop Hartley.

WHO: Clinton-Massie at Goshen WHAT: SBAAC American Division WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday night WHERE: Goshen Jim Brown Stadium

