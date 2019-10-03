BHS boys post 3rd shutout of season, 5-0

FAYETTEVILLE — Zach West posted his second shutout of the season as Blanchester defeated Fayetteville-Perry 5-0 in non-league play in Brown County.

Blanchester is 4-7-2 on the season and has three shutouts to its credit.

Reagan Burch had two goals for the Wildcats. Cameron Gibson and Colton Wilson had one goal and one assist each. Carter Stevens added a goal and Jacob Haun had an assist.

“We were able to control this game from start to finish,” BHS coach Andrew Freeman said. “We played hard and made the most of our opportunities.”

Freeman said Fayetteville was unlucky some of the bounces “went our way.”

Blanchester has a week off before playing Bethel-Tate in the SBAAC National Divisional finale 5 p.m. Oct. 10.