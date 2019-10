FAYETTEVILLE — The Blanchester girls soccer team was defeated by Fayetteville, 5-0, Wednesday in non-league action in Brown County.

Blanchester, 2-11 on the year, trailed 3-0 at halftime.

Coach Kurt Ballinger said Lana Roy, Lacie Tedrick and Destiny Blankenbeckler, who was returning to action for the first time following an injury, played strong for BHS in defeat.

Alyssa Griffith had nine saves in goals.